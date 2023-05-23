Saints | Foster Moreau participates at OTAs 2 months after cancer diagnosis

Moreau signed with the Saints earlier this month after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in March during a physical.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints kicked off OTAs on Tuesday, and newly signed tight end Foster Moreau was one of 80 players to participate.

Moreau was asked if there are any concerns that he can physically make it through a full season. He responded by saying, “not an ounce.”

Derek Carr spoke about reuniting with his former teammate. "It was amazing. there was no learning curve on how to throw him the football."

Moreau had spent his entire career with Oakland Raiders. In 4 seasons he had 91 receptions for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.