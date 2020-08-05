NEW ORLEANS — Here are four takeaways from the Saints perspective as the NFL releases its 2020 complete season schedule.

No. 1 Brees and Brady opener

The Saints' opener is ridiculously good. Sure, a lot of us predicted that the saints would get Tampa Bay and it would be Brady and Brees in week one, but the idea of that game on the first Sunday afternoon of the NFL season it literally doesn't get any better than that.

No. 2 backloaded schedule

The Saints schedule is backloaded. They'll play five playoff teams from last season this season. Four of those are in the second half of the year.

The first half of the season is not a murderer's row. You get Green Bay in there. They were 10 games over .500. The other seven teams the Saints play in the first half were combined 27 games, under .500.

The Saints have a great chance to get off to a fast start. They did it last year. They were 7-1. Two years ago they started 7-1. Great chance to start fast, and that's to the Saints' advantage.

No. 3 no Thursday games

Remember a couple of years ago in Atlanta, Drew Brees and company screaming wailing about how much they hate Thursday night games. The

Saints got zero of those.

They do have the Friday afternoon on Christmas Day at home against the Vikings, but no Thursdays. I think that's a big positive for the

Saints, considering how much they hate Thursdays.

No. 4 10 national television games

The Saints get 10 national television games. That's two Sunday night, two Monday night and six Sunday afternoon games — that late window national game.

That just shows the networks believe in this team. The roster is loaded, and it's talented.

If you're a Saints fan who might plan a road trip, Las Vegas is the obvious one. It'll be the first game in Las Vegas. Ticket prices are already ridiculous.

Here's a darkhorse game for you to consider. Try Philadelphia; that's December 13 because the day before the Saints and the Eagles is the Army-Navy game. How about that for a double-dip.

