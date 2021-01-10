Going to the Saints game? Here's what you need to know

Traffic, COVID restrictions, paperless tickets & passes, and cashless concessions. Get your playbook ready before heading to the dome to see the Saints at home.

NEW ORLEANS — There are a lot of firsts with the upcoming Saints game. Not only is it the first home game, but it's also the first time the team will be on their own turf since Ida and the fire.

It's been a while since fans have been back in the dome, so what do you need to know?

With so much excitement around Sunday's game, now is a great time to remind you of a few important things.

Traffic

Not all stoplights around the dome are working properly. With a full crowd expected Sunday, delays (wherever you're headed downtown) are likely. So, leave early, be patient, and treat broken signals as stop signs.

COVID-19

There are new rules in effect citywide for large social gatherings and indoor facilities. So, to get in the dome, all guests 12 and up must show proof they've received at least one COVID-19 vaccine or had a negative PCR test within three days.

So, if you are at the dome Sunday at 10 a.m., your negative test must have taken place between 10 a.m. Thursday and game day.

For most people, proof can be shown at entrances around the dome starting at 10 a.m. Vaccination/Negative PCR test checkpoints for ground-level Gate A entrance for ADA and Suite Patrons will open at 9 a.m.

You can use the LA Wallet App, a photo, or a Xerox copy of both sides of the vaccination card. Once inside, a mask is necessary.

Paperless tickets & parking passes

One last reminder, tickets and parking passes are paperless. Those will have to be shown using your cell phone either with the Saints or SeatGeek apps. If you don't have a smartphone, it's no problem. You can call customer service at 504-731-1700 or go to the Superdome Box Office.

A lot will be happening Sunday, and a lot of people will be hyped and ready to go. As long as you're prepared ahead of time, everyone will walk out a winner.

More information for fans:

What vaccination/negative test digital proof will be accepted for entry?

• LA Wallet app or other official government-sanctioned apps

• An original, digital photograph or photocopy (both sides) of their CDC vaccination card

• An official vaccination record issued by another state, foreign nation or the WHO.

• A negative PCR test result taken within the last 72 hours.

Checkpoints for proof of vaccination or negative PCR test results will take place in multiple locations within Caesars Superdome security perimeter:

All entrances, stairs and ramps, on the exterior Plaza Level. Both sides of the ground level Gate A Ramp on Poydras Street leading up to the Plaza Level Both entrances to Champions Square (Poydras St. and Girod St.) Caesars Rewards Legacy Club (East) and Crown Royal Signature Club (West) guests will be checked prior to entering the building. Guests will utilize the typical game day bunker club entrances located in the ground level garages at Gates C & G. Credentialed media members will be checked prior to entering the building at the typical game day entrance located on the ground level of Garage 6-Northwest entrance. Vendors and Staff will be checked before entering the Smoothie King Center for check-in.

***If you leave the security perimeter after being checked, you will need to show proof of vaccination or negative PCR test again to reenter the areas***

Gate Entry and Vertical Transportation: Guests are encouraged to utilize the entry gate listed on your mobile ticket. That will be the fastest way to your seat. The interior ramps at Gates C and G have been removed in order to prepare for future upgrades to our entryways and concourses. Please use the escalator or stairway closest to your entry gate to access the upper stadium levels.

Cashless Concessions and Merchandise: The Caesars Superdome is a cashless operation including all concessions, merchandise, and parking. Cash will not be accepted as a form of payment anywhere within Caesars Superdome.

Convert Cash to Visa Card Locations: Guests may convert their cash to a Visa Card sold in $25 and $50 denominations at the following Guest Service locations throughout the stadium:

100 Plaza Level: Gates A, C & G

200 Loge/Club Level: Gates A, C & G

500 Terrace Level: Gates A, C & G

Visa Cards can be used for any concessions and merchandise throughout the building.

There is no fee to convert cash to a Visa Card and any balance can be used where debit payments are accepted.

Face Coverings: Face coverings must be worn by fans and staff of all ages at all times, other than while actively eating or drinking. This applies to all vaccinated and tested individuals, no exceptions.

Clear Bag Policy: The New Orleans Saints strongly encourage fans not to bring any type of bag.

The following style and size bag, package, or container will be allowed inside into Caesars Superdome.

Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12”x 6”x 12”

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

Small clutch bags, 6.5” x 4.5”, with or without a handle/strap along with one clear bag option.

An exception will be made for medically necessary items after inspection at all gates

Clear backpacks / clear fanny packs are no longer permitted.

Walk-through Metal Detectors: As mandated by the NFL, the Superdome uses walk-through metal detectors during Saints games at all entry gates to enhance safety and security.

Hand Sanitizers and Staff Safety: Touch-free hand sanitizers will be located throughout the stadium in all heavily-trafficked areas. To ensure safety for everyone in the building, our staff will be wearing face coverings and will show proof of vaccination or negative PCR test before entering. We ask that all parties: