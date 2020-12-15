Saints get a wake up call against the Eagles before their playoff run begins

The Eagles were simply better Sunday, especially upfront.

NEW ORLEANS — This one was ROUGH for the Saints and it severely damaged their chances to grab that No. 1 seed in the NFC.

With three games to go, the Saints now have a roughly 29% chance to get that first round playoff bye. The Rams have a 10% chance and according to Football Outsiders, the clear favorites are the Green Bay Packers with a roughly 56% chance.

By the way, Football Outsiders says.The Saints most likely playoff position is the No. 2 seed, which means they'll play the No. 7 seed in the wildcard round.

The most likely No. 7 seed right now are the Arizona Cardinals.

No. 4 Kicking is far from 'elite'

Our four takeaways in Philadelphia begin with kicking issues.

We certainly didn't expect that in 2020. We thought Wil Lutz and Thomas Morstead were an elite kicker/punter duo, but the numbers don't really bear that out.

Morstead is averaging 42.6 yards a punt. That's 28th best in the NFL. His net punting, which also accounts for the return, is 40.7. That’s 18th best in the NFL.

Much more disturbing, Wil Lutz missed two field goals Sunday..In his last four games, he's 2 -for- 6. That's alarming.

On the season, Lutz is 20-of-25. That means he’s hit 80% of his kicks. That’s 20th best in the NFL.

The point is, your punting and field goal kicking are both in the bottom half of the NFL and that’s certainly far from elite.

No. 3 Taysom's time management needs work

The time management in the fourth quarter was maddening to watch and I think the first real illustration of where not having Drew Brees hurts the most.

Against Chicago, at the end of the first half, Brees took the Saints 68 yards in 1:36. Against Carolina, he took the Saints 75 yards in 1:35.

With 6:22 to go in the game Sunday, the Saints got the ball down ten and went on a drive that was WAY too slow. After a 10-yard gain, it took :34 seconds to get off the next snap. After a 9-yard gain, another :36 seconds.

On six different plays, it took the Saints more than 30 seconds to get off the next snap. The fact is, we’re all spoiled by watching Brees run the two-minute offense with precision. So when it’s slow and clunky, we feel it.

When you’re down 10, you have to play with more urgency and the Saints didn’t.

No. 2 Jalen Hurts made the Saints pay outside the pocket

Jalen Hurts killed the Saints around the outside.

I counted eight times Hurts got around the Saints contain to make positive plays -- four to the left and four to the right.

When Cam Jordan and Trey Hendrickson bit inside, Hurts beat them wide.

The Eagles fed off the Saints over-aggressiveness.

The Saints didn’t sack Jalen Hurts at all Sunday and had just two tackles for a loss all game. Both of those are season lows

In the playoffs, you can see Aaron Rogers, Russell Wilson or Kyler Murray piggyback on that.

No. 1 Saints were dominated up front

The Eagles beat the Saints at big boy football.

Miles Sanders and Jalen Hurts each ran for 100 yards.

The Saints out-rushed their opponents for seven straight games before Sunday by an average of 96 yards per game. Sunday, the Eagles rushed for exactly 150 yards more than the Saints and the Eagles sacked Taysom Hill five times. That’s the most sacks the Saints have allowed all year.

That’s domination up front on both sides of that ball.

That was the real story in Philadelphia.

Hopefully, this is a blip – a wake up call for the Saints before their playoff run.