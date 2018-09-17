NEW ORLEANS — Well, what a kickin' weekend that was.

Less than 24 hours after No. 12 LSU upset No. 7 Auburn, 22-21, on a 42-yard field goal by Cole Tracy as time expired Saturday night, the New Orleans Saints beat Cleveland, 21-18, on a 44-yard field goal by Wil Lutz with 21 seconds to play on Sunday afternoon.

The Saints (1-1) were down, 12-3, and looked out in the fourth quarter against Cleveland, which was smelling its first regular-season win since 2016 after going 0-16 in 2017 and tying Pittsburgh last week.

Then New Orleans drew within 12-10 with 8:41 to play in the game when quarterback Drew Brees hit wide receiver Michael Thomas on a 2-yard touchdown pass after driving 66 yards in nine plays.

Saints safety Marcus Williams, whose missed tackle allowed Minnesota to beat the Saints 29-24 in the NFC Divisional Playoffs last season, intercepted quarterback Tyrod Taylor at the Browns' 40-yard line and returned it 22 yards to the 18. That set up a Brees 5-yard touchdown pass to Thomas for a 16-12 lead with 2:40 to go. And that became 18-12 when running back Alvin Kamara stepped in for the two-point conversion.

"I expect him to get a lot of 'em," Brees said of Williams. "He's a ball hawk back there."

"That was a big kick he hit," Saints coach Sean Payton said of Lutz. "And a couple of big kicks their guy didn't hit."

Cleveland led 6-3 on two Gonzales field goals at halftime and took a 12-3 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by running back Carlos Hyde with 6:43 to go in the third quarter. But Gonzales missed the extra point.

The Saints were fighting the Browns and their own dark 1970s history. New Orleans was the first team in history to lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 11, 1977, by 33-14, when the Superdome was three years old. The Bucs, who beat the Saints in the opener last week here, came into the Dome 41 years ago at 0-12 on the season after an 0-14 inaugural season in 1976. New Orleans finished that year 3-11, and Coach Hank Stram was fired.

Cleveland tied Pittsburgh, 21-21, last week in its opener to go to 0-16-1 entering New Orleans.

Trailing 3-0 in the first quarter, New Orleans reached a 1st-and-goal at the Cleveland 2-yard line, but failed to reach the end zone and settled for a 31-yard field goal by Lutz for a 3-3 tie with 2:47 to go in the opening period.

On 3rd-and-goal from the 2, Brees had hit Kamara for a touchdown, but the play was nullified by a holding penalty on wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith that pushed New Orleans back 10 yards to the 12. And Lutz came on.

The Saints drove deep into Cleveland territory again in the second quarter, but on third down, Brees was sacked for an 11-yard loss to the 27-yard line. Then Lutz missed a 44-yard field goal.

"As poorly as we played in the fist half, we found a way," Brees said. "We left two touchdowns out there in the first half.

The Saints had 153 yards of offense after three quarters and finished with 275.

"We shook off whatever was going on through the first three quarters and kept believing we could find a way to come back and win the game," Brees said.

Cleveland took a 3-0 lead on a 39-yard field goal by Gonzales with 8:29 to go in the first quarter. The score was set up by Thomas' fumble at the Saints' 46-yard line following an 8-yard reception. Cornerback Terrance Mitchell caused the fumble and recovered it.

The Browns made it 6-3 on another 39-yard field goal by Gonzales with 1:55 to go before halftime after a 45-yard drive in seven plays.

The Saints had the Browns outgained at halftime by 134 yards to 106. Brees was 15-of-19 for 124 yards in the first half. Running back Mike Gillislee, who the Saints picked up from New England just before the season, led New Orleans in rushing in the first half with just 13 yards on four carries as the Saints struggled on offense until very late. Brees finished 28 of 35 for 243 yards and two touchdowns, while Taylor completed 22 of 30 for 246 yards and a touchdown.

Kamara ended up leading all rushers with 46 yards on 13 carries while catching six passes for 53 yards. He had but nine yards rushing on six carries entering the fourth quarter.

"We won, but that's not our standard of offense," Brees said.

"I'm encouraged we won," Payton said.

The Saints play at Atlanta next Sunday, then travel to meet the New York Giants before hosting Washington on "Monday Night Football" on Oct. 8. Meanwhile, 3-0 LSU, which vaulted from No. 12 to No. 6 in the Associated Press poll on Sunday, hosts Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

"But let's not kid ourselves," Patyon said. "We've got a lot to do to improve."

