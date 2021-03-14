Saints give Taysom Hill 4-year, $140 million extension after Brees' retirement | Report

The restructuring of Hill's contract saves the Saints $7.5 million in cap space this year.

NEW ORLEANS — Taysom Hill and the New Orleans Saints agreed to a contract restructure, including a 4-year, $140 million extension.

Details of Taysom Hill's new contract come from ESPN's Adam Schefter, who reports that the Saints saved $7.5 million in cap space this year because of the deal.

According to the report, all four added year's of Hill's new contract are voidable, making this more of a cap saving move rather than an investment in Hill as the Saints QB for the next four years.

Though, if Hill cements himself as the Saints new starting quarterback, this extension could lay the groundwork for a more lucrative contract with the team.

The news of Hill's new contract came just minutes after Drew Brees announced his retirement.

He'll likely compete for the Saints starting QB job with Brees out of the NFL. The Saints have also said they're interested in re-signing QB Jameis Winston after he spent a year on the New Orleans bench. However, there's no word yet on if Winston and the Saints are close to a deal.

Last season, Hill went 3-1 as a starter after Brees broke several ribs in Week 10. He completed more than 70% of his passes for four touchdowns and just two interceptions to go along with four rushing touchdowns, but he also fumbled the ball three times during that stretch.