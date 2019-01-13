NEW ORLEANS — Saints fans can breathe a sigh of relief, the offensive line is health and ready to go against the Eagles.

Will Clapp, who saw plenty of playing time while key pieces of the Saints O-line were injured, is inactive for Sunday's game. Derek Newton, who the Saints brought in for depth in December, is also inactive.

Terrone Armstead, Jerrod Bushrod, Ryan Ramczyk, Larry Warford and Andrus Peat are all expected to play today and after being full participants in practice Friday.

Saints Inactives

Dwayne Washington -- Tackle

Manti Te'o -- Linebacker

Will Clapp -- Guard

Derek Newton -- Tackle

Austin Carr -- Wide Receiver

Dan Arnold -- Tight End

Trey Hendrickson -- Defensive End

Eagles Inactives

B.J. Bello -- Linebacker

Bruce Hector -- Defensive Tackle

Sidney Jones -- Corner Back

Mike Wallace -- Wide Receiver

Matt Pryor -- Guard

Chance Warmack -- Guard

Carons Wentz -- Quarter Back