NEW ORLEANS — Saints fans can breathe a sigh of relief, the offensive line is health and ready to go against the Eagles.
Will Clapp, who saw plenty of playing time while key pieces of the Saints O-line were injured, is inactive for Sunday's game. Derek Newton, who the Saints brought in for depth in December, is also inactive.
Terrone Armstead, Jerrod Bushrod, Ryan Ramczyk, Larry Warford and Andrus Peat are all expected to play today and after being full participants in practice Friday.
Saints Inactives
Dwayne Washington -- Tackle
Manti Te'o -- Linebacker
Will Clapp -- Guard
Derek Newton -- Tackle
Austin Carr -- Wide Receiver
Dan Arnold -- Tight End
Trey Hendrickson -- Defensive End
Eagles Inactives
B.J. Bello -- Linebacker
Bruce Hector -- Defensive Tackle
Sidney Jones -- Corner Back
Mike Wallace -- Wide Receiver
Matt Pryor -- Guard
Chance Warmack -- Guard
Carons Wentz -- Quarter Back