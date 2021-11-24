Saints injury report: Kamara, Ramczyk, Davenport among those out for Thanksgiving clash

The injury-plagued Saints are once again undermanned heading into a pivotal Thanksgiving night game.

NEW ORLEANS — The tumultuousness that has defined the New Orleans Saints 2021 season appears to have no immediate end in sight.

The Saints will once again be shorthanded heading into Thursday night's clash with the Buffalo Bills, as the team announced on Wednesday afternoon through the final injury report that they will be without numerous key pieces, including offensive gamechanger Alvin Kamara and All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, both of whom are nursing knee injuries.

The team will also be missing two key defensive linemen as well, as rising star Marcus Davenport and veteran Tanoh Kpassagnon are dealing with respective shoulder and ankle injuries of their own.

The team may also be without running back Mark Ingram, who's nursing a knee injury of his own, as well as left tackle Terron Armstead, who's dealing with both a knee and shoulder issue. Both were listed as questionable on the final injury report.

The Bills, on the other hand, appear to be a full go. The only two players who appeared on their injury report- Cole Beasley and Tremaine Edmunds- were full participants in Wednesday's practice and appear to be in line to play on Thursday night.

The Saints currently find themselves in a very unfamiliar, if not precarious position. The team is currently riding a three-game losing streak, the first they've been on since the 2016 season. There have also been numerous questions about the current direction of the team led by Trevor Siemian. One of the many storylines headed into Thursday night is whether or not to expect an expanded role for Taysom Hill, who signed a unique "hybrid" extension with the team on Monday.