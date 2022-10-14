Saints Injury Report: 5 ruled out, Olave and Maye listed as questionable

Six other players were listed as questionable including quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and Chris Olave (concussion).

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have ruled out five players ahead of Sunday's game against the Cinnicanat Bengals.

Wide receivers Michael Thomas (foot), Jarvis Landry (ankle), and Deonte Harty (foot) will be out, along with cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and Payton Turner (chest).

Head coach Dennis Allen said, "He (Michael Thomas) is getting better, he's not there yet."

Six other players were listed as questionable, including quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and Chris Olave (concussion).

Allen also said that Andy Dalton would start on Sunday.

Clavin Throckmorton (hip), Paulson Adebo (knee), Marcus Maye (rib), and Malcolm Roach (ankle) were also listed as questionable but Allen expects Maye to play.

