Saints Injury Report: Cam Jordan's eye continues to raise concern

All Pro defensive end Cam Jordan continues to deal with an eye injury.

NEW ORLEANS — The depleted Saints were without eight starters on Thursday, muddying the outlook for their respective availability for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Defensive ends Cam Jordan (eye) and Marcus Davenport (calf), linebacker Peter Werner (ankle), defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), guard Andrus Peat (triceps), tackle James Hurst (concussion), running back Mark Ingram (knee) and special teamer J.T. Gray (hamstring) were all absent from the Saints' Thursday session, levying some serious doubt surrounding their playing status for Sunday.

Tackle Ryan Ramczyk (illness), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), defensive tackle Malcolm Roach (ankle), defensive back Marcus Maye (abdomen) and center Josh Andrews (illness) were available in a limited capacity. Ramczyk and Andrews returned to practice after missing Wednesday's session.