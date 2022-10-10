Saints Injury Report: Chris Olave returns to practice, Thomas & Lattimore DNP

Quarterback Jameis Winston was also limited in practice Thursday, but is showing progress after missing the last two games due to injury.

NEW ORLEANS — There's good news and bad news for Saints fans on today's practice report.

Wide receiver Chris Olave returned to practice today after a suffering a concussion during last week's win over the Seahawks, but star players Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore remained absent.

Thomas, Lattimore, Jarvis Landry, Payton Turner and Deonte Harty all missed practice with various injuries for the second day in a row.

Olave and and Clavin Throckmorton returned to practice and were listed as "limited" for Thursday.

Taysom Hill and JT Gray both returned to full practice today after being limited on Wednesday.

Some good news for the #Saints, Chris Olave and Calvin Throckmorten were upgraded to limited. Taysom Hill and JT Gray were full participants today in practice @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/NoVvqLMLZx — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) October 13, 2022

The Saints play the Cincinnati Bengals at the Superdome this Sunday, Oct. 16. Kickoff is set for Noon on WWL-TV.