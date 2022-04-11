Saints injury report: no Ingram or Lattimore, status for Monday murky

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry was once again limited, as he deals with an ankle injury.

NEW ORLEANS — As the Saints appear to possibly be getting healthier, a couple of star players are still on the mend ahead of Monday night's contest.

Running back Mark Ingram (knee) and defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) missed Friday's practice, continuing a string of absences for the pair. Linebacker Chase Hansen (knee) was also absent, putting his status for Monday in doubt.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) and tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) were both limited once again, potentially creating optimism that they may return on Monday. Tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee), defensive tackle David Onyemata (thigh), and center Erik McCoy (shoulder) were also limited participants.