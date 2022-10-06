Saints injury report: Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas miss another practice

Offensive tackle Calvin Throckmorton, defensive end Payton Turner and defensive back PJ Williams also sat out on Thursday.

NEW ORLEANS — Two key pieces of the Saints offense continue to miss practice, recovering from injuries.

Quarterback Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas did not practice Thursday, Oct. 6. Winston is still nursing back and ankle injuries while Thomas is resting an injured foot.

Both Winston and Thomas missed the Saints' Sunday loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Quarterback Andy Dalton started in Winston's place, completing 20 of 28 passes for 236 yards and one touchdown.

Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest), safety Marcus Maye (rib), offensive guard Andrus peat (concussion), running back Alvin Kamara (rib), WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), tight end Taysom Hill (rib) and defensiv end Carl Granderson (eye) were among those who practiced in a limited capacity.

The Saints play the Seattle Seahawks in the Superdome on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 12:00 p.m. on FOX.