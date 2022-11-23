Saints Injury Report: A number of starters return in limited capacity

The Thursday and Friday reports will give a clearer outlook ahead of Sunday's game.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints returned to the practice field on Wednesday and a number of starters that had been dealing with lingering issues returned to the field in a limited capacity.

Defensive ends Cam Jordan (eye) and Marcus Davenport (calf), defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), running back Mark Ingram (knee), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), guard Andrus Peat (triceps) and tackles Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and James Hurst (concussion) were all limited participants in Wednesday's practice. Landry and Ramczyk both played in Sunday's win against the Rams.

Defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) and special teams ace J.T. Gray (hamstring) did not practice. Turner suffered his injury on Sunday.