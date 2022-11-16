Saints Injury Report: Jordan, Ramczyk, and many more don't practice

The Saints aren't exactly coming into their game versus the Rams with a clean bill of health.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints' injury woes continue as their latest practice report ahead of their home matchup against the Los Angeles Rams reveals quite a bit of wear and tear.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), running back Mark Ingram II (knee), DE Cameron Jordan (eye), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), left tackle James Hurst (concussion), left guard Andrus Peat (tricep), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (illness) and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) were notable non-participants.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) and safety Marcus Maye (abdomen) were notable limited participants.

Although it's not clear if injury related, the Saints clarified that quarterback Andy Dalton would be the starter on Sunday, despite his recent poor performance.

The Rams have not yet released an injury report. However, their superstar WR Cooper Kupp will be placed on injured reserve for at least four games and will have ankle surgery after suffering a high ankle sprain against the Arizona Cardinals last weekend.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford missed last weekend's game due to a concussion. It is currently unclear as of the writing of this article if he will play on Sunday or not.