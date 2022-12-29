Saints Injury Report: Kamara out for second straight day

Tackle Ryan Ramczyk returned to practice Thursday after dealing with an illness on Wednesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Saints running back Alvin Kamara was one of three players who missed a second straight practice Thursday ahead of the Saints Week 16 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kamara continues to deal with an unspecified personal matter. If Kamara were to miss Friday's practice, his status for Sunday would be in serious question.

Outside of Kamara, guard Andrus Peat (ankle), defensive back Marcus Maye (shoulder), and running back Dwayne Washington (illness) also missed Thursday's practice. All three also missed Wednesday's practice.

The only player whose status upgraded on Thursday was tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who returned in a limited capacity on Thursday after dealing with an illness that left him out on Wednesday.

Defensive backs Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and Justin Evans (shoulder), linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring), and rookie wide receiver Chris Olave (hamstring) were also limited once again on Thursday. Kaden Elliss remained a full participant on Thursday as he deals with a hand injury.

The Eagles, meanwhile, got a big upgrade on Thursday as quarterback Jalen Hurts (shoulder) practiced for the first time in two weeks, albeit in a limited capacity. Hurts has been a thorn in the Saints' side since becoming the Eagles starting quarterback in 2020.

Running back Miles Sanders (knee) also returned in a limited capacity after missing Wednesday's session. Rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis (concussion) was also upgraded from limited to full participant on Thursday.