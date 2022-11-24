Saints Injury Report: Kamara misses with an illness

Alvin Kamara was added to the injury report as he deals with an unspecified illness.

NEW ORLEANS — Another name was added to the Saints injury report on Thursday, and it was a notable one.

Running back Alvin Kamara missed Thursday's practice entirely. Thankfully, Kamara is only dealing with an illness and not a lingering injury, although the illness and the extent of how serious it is is unknown.

A number of players who were limited on Wednesday remained limited on Thursday, including defensive ends Cam Jordan (eye) and Marcus Davenport (calf), defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), running back Mark Ingram (knee), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) and guard Andrus Peat (triceps).

Tackles Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and James Hurst (concussion) were both upgraded to full participants in Thursday's practice, almost certainly clearing the way for their availability on Sunday.

Defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) and special teamer J.T. Gray (hamstring) missed practice for the second consecutive day, muddying their respective statuses for Sunday's game.