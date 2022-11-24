Saints Injury Report: Kamara misses with an illness

NEW ORLEANS — Another name was added to the Saints injury report on Thursday, and it was a notable one.
Running back Alvin Kamara missed Thursday's practice entirely. Thankfully, Kamara is only dealing with an illness and not a lingering injury, although the illness and the extent of how serious it is is unknown.
A number of players who were limited on Wednesday remained limited on Thursday, including defensive ends Cam Jordan (eye) and Marcus Davenport (calf), defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), running back Mark Ingram (knee), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) and guard Andrus Peat (triceps).
Tackles Ryan Ramczyk (knee) and James Hurst (concussion) were both upgraded to full participants in Thursday's practice, almost certainly clearing the way for their availability on Sunday.
Defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) and special teamer J.T. Gray (hamstring) missed practice for the second consecutive day, muddying their respective statuses for Sunday's game.
The 49ers, meanwhile, were missing two starters at practice. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead is dealing with both a foot and ankle injury, and left tackle Trent Williams had a rest day. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was limited with a hamstring injury, and defensive end Samson Ebukam was limited as he deals with both an Achilles and quadricep injury.