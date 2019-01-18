METAIRIE, La. — Three key players got a full practice in for the first time this week on Thursday, while two receivers who made big plays in the Saints win over the Eagles sat out again.

Wide receiver Keith Kirkwood and Tight End Benjamin Watson both sat our of practice for the second time this week. Kirkwood is nursing a calf injury sustained during Sunday's win over the Eagles. Watson is battling an illness.

Fans will be happy to hear that every offensive lineman who was limited Wednesday practiced fully on Thursday. Andrus Peat, Ryan Ramczyk and Max Unger were all listed as full participants.

That's good news for Drew Brees, who face two of the league's best interior lineman in the Rams' Ndamukong Suh and Aaron Donald.