METAIRIE, La. — The Saints injury report for their Wednesday practice before the NFC Championship shows a few key pieces are on the mend.

According to the report, receiver Keith Kirkwood and tight end Benjamin Watson both did not practice.

The Saints attributed Kirkwood's absence to a calf injury that forced him to miss the end of Sunday's win over the Eagles after he scored the team's first touchdown of the day.

Watson missed practice due to an unspecified illness.

RELATED: Choppa, The Ying Yang Twins to perform at halftime for Sunday's game

RELATED: Forecast: A Saints' Atlanta Super Bowl is once in a lifetime chance

As for the offensive line, Andrus Peat, Ryan Ramczyk and Max Unger were all limited.

Peat is working through a broken hand that he had surgery on during the Saints bye week. Ryan Ramczyk is battling a shoulder injury and Max Unger is working through a knee injury.

All Los Angeles Rams players were full participants in practice.