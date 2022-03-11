Saints injury report: Lattimore and Ingram out, Landry questionable

Lattimore and Ingram are out, while Jarvis Landry is questionable.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints released their final injury report ahead of Monday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) and running back Mark Ingram (knee) are both out. Wide Receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is questionable.

For the Ravens, WR Rashod Bateman (foot), is out, likely for the remainder of the 2022 season. Tight End Mark Andrews (shoulder/knee) and RB Gus Edwards (hamstring) are doubtful.

CB Marcus Peters (quadricep/knee/rest) is questionable.