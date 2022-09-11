Saints Injury Report: Marcus Maye not present

Safety Marcus Maye was another addition to the injury report, as he deals with an abdomen injury.

NEW ORLEANS — A war-torn Saints team has added yet another key starter to its injury report ahead of Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

Defensive back Marcus Maye did not practice on Thursday, as he now deals with an abdomen injury. Maye did not carry an injury designation on Wednesday.

Maye joins a list that includes fellow defensive back Marshon Lattimore, who coincidentally is also dealing with an abdomen injury, as well as linebacker Pete Werner (ankle), running back Mark Ingram (knee), and interior offensive linemen Erik McCoy (calf) and Andrus Peat (tricep).

Defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle), and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee) were limited on Thursday. All-pro defensive end Cam Jordan was also limited as he was given a rest day.

The Steelers were without kicker Chris Boswell (groin), linebacker Myles Jack (knee), and defensive backs William Jackson III (back) and Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring). Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (knee) returned in a limited capacity after missing Wednesday's practice.

Linebacker Malik Reed missed practice as he deals with a personal matter, and veteran defensive tackle Cam Heyward was given a rest day.