Saints injury report: Maye, Adebo, Hurst, Peat, and Johnson don't practice

Ahead of the Saints' season finale, they are once again dealing with wear and tear across the roster

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints' have quite a few players on their injury report ahead of their season finale versus the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Cornerback Paulson Adebo (hamstring), left tackle James Hurst (foot), left guard Andrus Peat (ankle) and tight end Juwan Johnson (quad) were notable non-participants.

TE Taysom Hill (back), linebacker Chase Hansen (knee), LB Ty Summers (oblique) and S Justin Evans (shoulder) were notable limited participants on the report.

The Saints are out of the playoffs, but they have one game left to play. They face off against the Carolina Panthers at home on FOX at 12 p.m. on Sunday, January 8.