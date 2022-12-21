Saints Injury Report: Olave, Landry both miss Wednesday's practice

Olave and Landry missing Saturday's game would mean the Saints would be without their top three wide receivers against the Browns.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — Four players missed Wednesday's practice for the Saints as they gear up for Saturday afternoon's game in Cleveland, including their top two wide receivers.

Wide receivers Chris Olave (hamstring) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) did not practice in any capacity on Wednesday. Linebacker Pete Werner (hamstring) and running back Dwayne Washington (illness) were also absent on Thursday.

Defensive backs Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), Marcus Maye (shoulder) and P.J. Williams (knee) were all limited participants. Lattimore has missed the eight games after suffering his abdomen injury in Week 6 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tight end Adam Trautman (ankle) was also limited, while tackle Ryan Ramczyk was given a rest day.

The Browns were without six players on Wednesday, a number of whom are key contributors. Defensive ends Myles Garrett (ilness) and Jadeveon Clowney (concussion), running back Nick Chubb (foot), defensive back John Johnson III (thigh), and wide receiver Amari Cooper (rest/hip) all missed practice on Wednesday, while tackle Jack Conklin was given a rest day.

Rookie wide receiver David Bell (toe), tight end David Njoku (knee), defensive back Denzel Ward (shoulder), and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (hamstring) were all limited on Wednesday.