Saints injury report: Paulson Adebo out against the Falcons

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints kickoff against the Falcons on Sunday and they will be without starting cornerback Paulson Adebo (ankle), wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (shoulder), and running back Dwayne Washington (hamstring).

Four other players including Michael Thomas (hamstring) and Tyrann Mathieu (illness) are listed as questionable for the season opener. Mathieu did not practice on Friday but Thomas was a limited participant.

Dennis Allen said that "I think he's (Michael Thomas) gotten better every day. I like where he's at. Certainly, we've got a couple more days before we get to game day to figure it out. He's progressing in the right direction."

Two other starters, center Erik McCoy (calf) and linebacker Pete Werner (groin) were full participants at Friday's practice.

