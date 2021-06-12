Saints injury report: Ramczyk, Werner, and Elliss out against the Jets

Alvin Kamara and Terron Armstead are both expected to play.

NEW ORLEANS — The injury-riddled Saints have ruled Ryan Ramczyk (knee), Pete Werner (elbow), and Kaden Elliss (hamstring) out for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

There is some good news though, Alvin Kamara and Terron Armstead are both expected to play.

"I was healthy last week. Close as in, I could have put my helmet on. I felt good, but I'm definitely back healthy," Kamara said.

Kamara has been a full participant in practice all week after missing the last four games. He will be needed more than ever this week with Mark Ingram and Ty Montgomery both on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Cam Jordan is also on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He was placed on the list Monday and needs to have two negative COVID tests to play Sunday. If Jordan is unable to play it will mark the first time he's missed a game in his 11-year NFL career.

Ryan Ramczyk, Pete Werner, and Kaden Elliss have all been ruled out Sunday vs. Jets



Kenny Stills has been signed and added to the active roster #Saints — Brooke Kirchhofer (@brookechesney) December 10, 2021