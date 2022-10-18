Saints injury report: Thomas, Landry, Lattimore don't practice

The Saints are dealing with injuries to key players this week.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints dealt with multiple starters not practicing on Tuesday ahead of their Thursday night road game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Wide receivers Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle), guard Andrus Peat (chest), tight end Adam Trautman (ankle), and cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) were notable non-participants in Tuesday's practice, according to Nick Underhill.

Running back Mark Ingram (knee), CB Paulson Adebo (knee), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest), and quarterbacks Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and Andy Dalton (back) were notable limited participants.

For the Cardinals, WR Marquise Brown (foot), RB James Conner (ribs), center Rodney Hudson (knee), kicker Matt Prater (left hip), and G Justin Pugh (knee) were notable non-participants.

RB Eno Benjamin (foot), safety Jalen Thompson (hamstring) and linebacker Zaven Collins (shoulder) were notable limited participants.