Saints injury report: Thomas, Winston do not practice

Two key pieces of the Saints' offense did not practice on Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints released their Wednesday injury report ahead of their home game versus the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and there are a lot of players listed.

Notably, quarterback Jameis Winston (back/ankle) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot) were among the five non-participants.

Offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (rest), safety Marcus Maye (concussion), offensive guard Andrus peat (concussion), running back Alvin Kamara (rib), WR Jarvis Landry (rib) and tight end Taysom Hill (rib) were among those who practiced in a limited capacity.

Saints injury report. Seahawks report will be out later today. pic.twitter.com/qJuArpYPbO — Luke Johnson (@ByLukeJohnson) October 5, 2022

The Seahawks have not released a Wednesday injury report as of the writing of this article.