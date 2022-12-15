Saints Injury Report: Three rotational players out Thursday

Six additional players were listed as limited participants.

NEW ORLEANS — Three defensive reserves missed Thursday's practice for the Saints, while six others were listed as limited participants.

Linebacker Zack Baun (ankle), defensive back P.J. Williams (knee), and running back Dwayne Washington (illness) were all absent from Thursday's practice.

Defensive ends Cam Jordan (foot) and Payton Turner (ankle), defensive back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), linebacker Pete Werner (ankle), and tight ends Juwan Johnson and Adam Trautman (ankle injury for both) were limited in Thursday's session.

Jordan's limited status is notable, as he, the team, head coach Dennis Allen and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen were fined a total of $550,000 by the NFL for allegedly faking an injury against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13, a decision which all parties are appealing. His Wednesday and Thursday statuses indicate that Jordan is indeed dealing with an injury to his foot.

Kicker Wil Lutz (illness), tackle Ryan Ramczyk (knee/rest), and special teamer J.T. Gray (hamstring) were all full participants Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

The Falcons, meanwhile, were missing two players for Thursday's practice; tackle Chuma Edoga (knee) and wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (illness). Running back Cordarrelle Patterson also missed practice as he was given a rest day.