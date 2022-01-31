Saints interview former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, reports say

Pederson led Philadelphia to a Super Bowl win in 2017 and a 42-37 record in 5 seasons.

NEW ORLEANS — According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Saints interviewed former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson on Sunday.

Rapoport also reported that the Saints will interview former Dolphins coach Brian Flores on Tuesday, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn on Wednesday, and Dennis Allen on Wednesday or Thursday.

Allen took over head coaching duties while Payton was out with COVID-19 and led the Saints to a 9-0 win over the Tampa Bay Bucs. He began his coaching career with the Saints and was their secondary coach for their Super Bowl win.

