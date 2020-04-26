NEW ORLEANS — Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback James Winston is expected to join the New Orleans Saints with a one-year contract, according to a report Sunday by Yahoo Sports.

The contract, first reported by Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson, is expected to be signed soon, now that the 2020 NFL draft is over.

The report didn't say how much Winston would make as a Saint, but said his salary would be "very economical" and would fit into the team's tight remaining budget, according to unnamed sources.

Winston was a prolific quarterback, racking up 5,109 passing yards and 33 TD passes in his career with Tampa Bay. He was also the first "30-30 player" in the NFL's history, with 30 interceptions.

He is expected to fill a hole in the Saints roster left by Teddy Bridgewater, who signed with the Carolina Panthers in the offseason after it was clear that Drew Brees would return for another year.

Taysom Hill, who remains on the Saints lineup after they placed a restrictive free agent tender on him, is the other leading quarterback, and a possible Brees replacement when he does choose to retire.

Hill spent most of last season as a tight end, tacking up 19 catches and six touchdowns.

The Saints organization has not confirmed the Winston contract as of Sunday morning.

