Saints offensive tackle Jermon Bushrod and his family are mourning the loss of his baby daughter.

Bushrod posted on Twitter Saturday that his one-week-old baby girl, Jordyn Lynn Bushrod, passed away Thursday, Oct. 18.

“My heart has been broken,” his post read.

“She was only here for a week but we were ready to love her unconditionally.”

My heart has been broken. My baby girl Jordyn Lynn Bushrod passed away Thursday October 18th. She was only here for a week but we were ready to love her unconditionally. We will get through this with faith, family and friends. Thanks for prayers and support pic.twitter.com/VZjoc7vXZe — Jermon Bushrod (@j_bushrod7475) October 20, 2018

He continued by thanking fans, family and friends for their continued prayers and support.

The Saints take on the Ravens on Sunday in Baltimore. Bushrod did not travel with the team for the game.

© 2018 WWL