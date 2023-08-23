Video: Saints TE Jimmy Graham returns to practice

Graham was arrested Friday night after experiencing a medical episode.

NEW ORLEANS — Jimmy Graham was back at practice Wednesday.

Graham was arrested Friday night after experiencing a medical episode in California. He had two big receptions from Jameis Winston in his return. WWL-TV sports reporter Ricardo LeCompte says Graham looks like he's slowly rounding back into form and looks like he could be able to be a player that could contribute this upcoming season.

Saints star cornerback Marshon Lattimore, who injured his leg during joint practices last week with the Chargers was also back on the practice field Wednesday. Lattimore went through the individual drills but in between in the middle of those individual drills, he walked off the field and did not return to practice.

Head coach Dennis Allen is still not concerned that Lattimore is going to miss any significant time with that injury.