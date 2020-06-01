NEW ORLEANS — The bad news keeps coming for the Saints.

Linebacker Kiko Alonso tore his ACL during Sundays loss to the Minnesota Vikings, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

This is the third time Alonso has torn his ACL. He missed his sophomore season with the Buffalo Bills after tearing his ACL while working out during the offseason. The then partially tore his ACL in 2015 while playing with the Eagles, missing 5 games of the regular season.

Pelissero reports that Alonso should be back in time for the regular season.

The Saints traded for Alonso before the regular season started, sending linebacker Vince Biegel to Miami in return.

Alonso's current contract goes through the 2020 season. He'll be an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

