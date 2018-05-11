NEW ORLEANS - Make that the Loss Angeles Rams.

The New Orleans Saints knocked off the NFL's only undefeated team Sunday night with a thrilling, 45-35 win over the Rams, who fell to 8-1, in front of 72,000 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The Saints (7-1) appeared in control late in the first half with a 35-14 lead, but the Rams rushed to a 21-0 run from the end of the first half through the nine-minute mark of the fourth quarter to tie the game, 35-35.

The Saints' offense finally recovered to take the lead back at 38-35 with 6:23 to go on a 54-yard field goal by Wil Lutz with 6:23 to play. Then New Orleans defense finally stopped the Rams' offense, and quarterback Drew Brees hit a wide open Michael Thomas down the Rams' sideline for a 72-yard touchdown and 45-35 lead with 3:52 to play in the game.

The Saints' defense took over from there, and it was over.

The Saints had taken the 35-14 lead late in the second quarter before a 56-yard field goal by Los Angeles' Greg Zuerlein as time expired in the first half for the 35-17 score. The Rams then got an 18-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Jared Goff to running back Malcolm Brown at the 9:38 mark of the third quarter to get within 35-24.

Zuerlein's 34-yard field goal cut the Saints lead to 35-27 with 1:30 to play in the third quarter.

After the Saints' offense continued to stall, the Rams drove 83 yards in six plays for the game-tying touchdown and two-point conversion for the 35-35 score with 9:48 to play in the game. On third and two, Goff hit wide receiver Cooper Kupp - the grandson of original Saint offensive lineman Jake Kupp - for a 41-yard touchdown. Goff then found tight end Gerald Everett on a 2-yard pass for the two-point conversion.

Brees and running back Alvin Kamara rammed it down the throats of L.A. in the first half as Brees hit 17-of-22 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns, and Kamara rushed nine times for 50 yards with two touchdowns and caught four passes for 34 yards and a touchdown.

Saints linebacker Alex Anzalone set up the Saints' last touchdown of the half as he intercepted Goff with 59 seconds to go, setting up his team at the Rams' 34-yard line. On third and 10, Brees - not designated running quarterback Taysom Hill - scrambled for an 11-yard gain, sliding head first out of bounds for the final two yards.

After a 14-yard pass from Brees to Thomas and a personal foul call against L.A., Kamara virtually walked in from the 1-yard line with 26 seconds to go in the second quarter for the 35-14 lead. That was enough time, though, for the Rams to get in position for the 56-yard field goal by Zuerlein.

The Saints went up 28-14 with 1:06 to play in the first half when Brees found tight end Ben Watson for a 13-yard touchdown pass to finish off a 59-yard drive in six plays. Brees also threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith on third and goal for a 21-14 Saints' lead with 7:35 to go before halftime.

Brees converted a third-and-8 situation on a 16-yard touchdown pass to Kamara for a 14-7 lead with 1:40 to go in the first quarter. The Saints drove 75 yards in eight plays over 4:24 for that touchdown.

But the Rams answered by going 75 yards in six plays to a 4-yard touchdown pass from Goff to former Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks to tie it 14-14 with 14:12 to go in the second quarter.

The Rams, facing a fourth and four at the Saints' 16-yard line, were apparently about to take a 17-14 lead on a 34-yard field goal by Zuerlein after recovering a fumble by Mark Ingram in the second quarter. But Los Angeles faked the kick as holder Johnny Hekker - the punter - ran around the Rams' right end. Saints linebacker Craig Robertson tackled Hekker for a 3-yard gain. A review confirmed the call, and the Saints took over.

Brees hit Watson for 32 yards to the Rams' 16, setting up the touchdown pass to Smith for the 21-14 lead. The Saints moved 87 yards in 10 plays after the flopped fake field goal for the touchdown.

New Orleans went up 7-0 with the first possession of the game as it moved 75 yards in 10 plays with Kamara scoring on an 11-yard run with 9:25 to go in the first quarter.

The Rams answered that immediately with a 71-yard drive in six plays to tie it 7-7 on an 8-yard run by running back Todd Gurley with 6:04 to go in the period.

