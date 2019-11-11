METAIRIE, La. — One of the Saints top defenders could miss time after being injured in the team's loss to the Falcons.

Marshon Lattimore strained his hamstring during Sunday's game, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He is considered week-to-week.

Lattimore left Sunday's game in the first half and did not return.

During the game, Lattimore covered Falcons WR Julio Jones. Right after he left, Jones caught a 54-yard pass from QB Matt Ryan.

The Saints play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week, who boats two of the NFL's top 5 receivers this season in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

