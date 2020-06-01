METAIRIE, La. — The Saints have a new opening to fill on their coaching staff.

Linebacker coach Mike Nolan has reportedly agreed to become the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator, according to NFL Network.

WWL-TV photographer Adam Ney spoke with Nolan as he left the team's facility Monday, asking him if he was heading to Dallas.

"I think so," Nolan replied.

Nolan will join former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, who was recently hired to lead the team. McCarthy served as Nolan's offensive coordinator when Nolan was the 49ers head coach in 2005.

Nolan joined the Saints in 2017 after taking a year off from coaching to give television a shot on the NFL Network. Before that, he'd accumulated more than 30 years coaching experience across the league and even as a head coach from 2005-08.

RELATED: Everything that was special about Saints season was absent Sunday

RELATED: Forecast: Saints only have themselves to blame for playoff exit

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.