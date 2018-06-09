There’s every reason for New Orleans Saints fans to be flying high entering the 2018 season.

There’s unprecedented depth up and down the roster.

Even in the glorious stretch of 2009 through 2013 — minus BountyGate season, of course — I’m not sure the Saints enjoyed as much depth as they currently enjoy at cornerback or the defensive line.

Then the day before the fourth preseason game, general manager Mickey Loomis even added to the depth at quarterback by acquiring Teddy Bridgewater.

More: Saints' Marcus Williams has turned 'Minneapolis Miracle' into his 'Minneapolis Motivation'

The offense remains elite, the defense made the big leap from the bottom to the middle and the special teams even looks promising for the first time since Jim Haslett was the head coach.

“Prove Them Right” is indeed a suitable slogan for the 2018 Saints.

Many are placing New Orleans under the "Super Bowl contender" category, and it’s easy to see why.

1988 all over again?

In the back of my mind, though, my personal slogan is “Please don’t be 1988 all over again.”

For those of you who weren’t around or have forgotten what the Black-and-Gold fans endured 30 years ago, let’s get a quick refresher course.

The Saints were coming off a thrilling 1987 season. New Orleans won its final nine regular season games. It was the first winning season and postseason appearance in franchise history.

More: Kamara, Lattimore aim to go from Rookies of the Year to Players of the Year

A year ago, the Saints were coming off a trio of 7-9 seasons and responded with an 11-5 season to renew the fan base’s confidence in the franchise’s ability to achieve big things.

Just like in 1987, the Minnesota Vikings put an abrupt end to all the excitement in 2017 by a playoff win over the Saints.

But just like in 1988, that did little to squash the excitement level going into 2018.

Unfortunately, the similarities don’t end there. Just like in 1988, the NFC is head and shoulders ahead of the AFC.

The Saints look really good, but so do the Eagles, Packers, Vikings, Falcons, Panthers and Rams. Others are even touting the Cowboys, Bears, 49ers and Seahawks this season.

There’s no denying it. The NFC looks brutal on paper.

Entering the 1988 season, the 49ers, Rams, Vikings, Redskins, Giants, Eagles and Bears were all elite teams.

More: COLUMN: Don't view 2017 as do-or-die season for Saints

Similar to 2017, the Saints were involved in a three-headed monster division in 1988, finishing in a three-way tie for first place at 10-6.

But the Saints were too solidly built to lose to an AFC team in those days, so their conference record wasn’t as good and didn’t even make the playoffs.

New Orleans lost four heartbreakers in 1988 — 34-33 to the 49ers, 12-10 to the Rams, 13-12 to the Giants on a bogus call late and 27-24 at the Redskins in the infamous spitting incident.

Schedule tough, tricky

This year’s schedule looks equally as challenging.

In addition to playing eight game against playoff teams from a year ago, including the champion Eagles, New Orleans plays three addition games against teams that have owned the Saints in the Browns (4-13 all time), the Ravens (1-5 all time) and the Redskins (9-17 all time).

The schedule’s arrangement is a concern as well. In the first half, the Saints play four of five on the road and three in a row down the stretch.

Winning seven or eight at home will be critical, but the home schedule is absolutely brutal on paper.

More: New Saints' linebacker Demario Davis wears No. 56 for a reason — fear

With all of that said, the 2018 Saints may very well be up to the challenge.

Replacing Ingram

The first tall task is overcoming Mark Ingram selling his team down the river by getting suspended the first four weeks for violating the league's PED policy.

Ingram’s absence is troubling on two accounts. One, he’s finally become an elite running back, and two, how will it impact the offense?

At the time it was announced, coach Sean Payton said he wouldn’t overuse Alvin Kamara during Ingram’s absence. He better not.

Many were shocked Jonathan Williams was released. Mike Gillislee is a veteran. We’ll see how that works out.

Even if Boston Scott is the next Darren Sproles, nothing about that description fills in for a workhorse back like Ingram.

The most carries Kamara got in any one four-game stretch last season was 39.

More: First month of Saints' regular season without Ingram? No problem

That figure better stay the same or only get slightly higher. Just because Ingram was irresponsible doesn’t mean Kamara should be misused.

The potential beauty of this situation is if the Saints can survive Ingram’s suspension to the tune of 3-1 or better, Ingram should be a terror when he returns.

He’d better be.

A few concerns

Most other preseason concerns — not including injuries — have revolved around wide receivers and linebacker.

This past weekend’s 53-man cutdown in those two areas were quite interesting. Payton elected to keep Tommylee Lewis as a sixth receiver and theoretically as a return man.

Many felt veteran return man Brandon Tate would fill that role, but he was released. We’ll see if he comes back soon.

But Michael Thomas is now an elite NFL receiver and Tre’Quan Smith raised the expectations for him dramatically in the preseason. If Cameron Meredith comes around in a month or so, Payton’s grumbling about the receiving corps should be quickly forgotten.

It would take some injuries for this year's corps not to be an improvement over last season.

More: Preseason counts in Saints' booth with Zach Strief

On the other side of the ball, Nate Stupar went out in style with three sacks in the fourth preseason game and the Saints only kept five linebackers.

Truthfully, big free agent pickup Demario Davis made very few plays in the preseason. Saints’ fans are hoping he’s saving his big plays for the regular season.

A.J. Klein and Alex Anzalone must prove they can stay healthy. Fortunately, it remains incredible how good a free agent acquisition Craig Robertson was two years ago.

So many strengths

Those few worries aside, however, this team is set up to succeed. If Terron Armstead’s offseason of injury prevention works, this could be one of the best offensive lines in football.

If Alex Okafor stays healthy and/or Marcus Davenport shows any flashes, the defensive line may be the deepest in franchise history.

And no Saints’ cornerback group has ever looked this promising entering a season.

Elsewhere on offense, Ben Watson may be old, but he’s definitely an upgrade at the No. 1 tight end spot.

More: PHOTOS- Saints vs Rams Preseason Game Photos

And oh yeah, for the first time in the Payton era, perhaps the season isn’t actually over if the unthinkable takes place thanks to trading for Teddy Bridgewater.

Last year, my prediction for the team was 11-5 and that’s what happened.

The team is definitely better, but so is the NFC … and sorry, but I just can’t stop thinking about 1988.

I’ll go with 11-5 again.

Either way, it should be one fascinating ride.

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved