NEW ORLEANS — Welcome to the world, Bowie Rose Klein!

New Orleans Saints linebacker A.J. Klein took to Instagram Sunday to announce that his wife, Taylor Rose Klein, gave birth Saturday night to a healthy baby girl.

"Our girl is here! Bowie Rose Klein," the post says.

The post said that the Klein's first daughter was born at 7:35 p.m. Saturday.

A.J., a third-year linebacker for the Black and Gold and a Wisconsin native, started Saints Training Camp on Friday.

He made a 70 combined tackles last season with two sacks and an interception, settling well into his role as a key piece of the Saints defense.

Bowie Rose is the second baby the Kleins have welcomed into their family this year. Last October, they announced they had begun the process of adoption.

Then, in January, they announced their son, Cannon James, was born and joined the family.

"Our son, Cannon James made his earthside debut yesterday. His incredible first mama rocked a successful VBAC and we couldn’t be more proud or feel more honored that she chose us to love him forever," A.J. posted.

Congratulations to the Kleins!