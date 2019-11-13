METAIRIE, La. — ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that Saints offensive guard Andrus Peat will miss at least six weeks after having surgery on a broken arm.

Schefter said Peat suffered the injury against the Atlanta Falcons in a game where the then 7-1 Saints were upset by the then 1-7 Falcons.

Peat left the game with an injury and the Saints kept their usual tight-lipped approach to injuries.

Peat is expected to miss six weeks and the Saints have only seven games remaining, so he will be done for most, if not all, of the regular season.

Peat is a key cog on the offensive line. The Saints gave up six sacks against Atlanta in Sunday's loss.

The Saints are also dealing with a hamstring injury to cornerback Marshon Lattimore. The former Pro Bowl corner is said to be week-to-week with a hamstring strain.

