Saints lose 2020 sack leader Trey Hendrickson in free agency

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans sack leader from the 2020 season is leaving town.
Trey Hendrickson is signing a 4-year, $60 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Hendrickson was drafted by the Saints in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He never really hit his stride as a pass rusher until last season. In his first three NFL season, he put up just 6.5 sacks.
In 2020, he more than doubled that total.
The 26-year-old pass rusher posted a career-best 13.5 sacks in 2020 along with 25 tackles and 25 QB hits.
