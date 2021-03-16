Saints lose 2020 sack leader Trey Hendrickson in free agency

The 26-year-old pass rusher posted a career-best 13.5 sacks in 2020 along with 25 tackles and 25 QB hits.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans sack leader from the 2020 season is leaving town.

Trey Hendrickson is signing a 4-year, $60 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

For the #Bengals and pass-rusher Trey Hendrickson, it’s a 4-year deal worth $60M with $32M in the first 2 years, per @NSAFootball. https://t.co/v5tyLyjDFm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2021

Hendrickson was drafted by the Saints in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He never really hit his stride as a pass rusher until last season. In his first three NFL season, he put up just 6.5 sacks.

In 2020, he more than doubled that total.

The 26-year-old pass rusher posted a career-best 13.5 sacks in 2020 along with 25 tackles and 25 QB hits.