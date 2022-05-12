Saints blow 13-point lead in final five minutes and fall 17-16 to Brady's Buccaneers, ending their playoff hopes

In the span of a little over five minutes, the Saints' playoff hopes withered into dust.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Saints' playoff hopes died in a little over five minutes in Tampa Bay on Monday night as New Orleans choked a 13-point lead in the final minutes to lose to the Buccaneers 17-16.

With 5:21 left and holding a 16-3 lead, the Saints looked poised to win as their defense held down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay offense to zero points after an opening drive field goal.

New Orleans had managed to get some points on the board via an Andy Dalton touchdown pass to Taysom Hill for 30 yards in the second quarter and three field goals across the game.

But Brady did as Brady does and drove Tampa Bay down the field and threw for a touchdown to narrow the gap and make it a 16-10 game with three minutes left.

The Saints went 3-and-out on their next drive and gave the ball back to Brady with ample time and field position to do what he has done countless times over his two-decade NFL career - game-winning drives.

Brady took Tampa Bay down the field and hit Rachaad White for a six-yard touchdown with only three seconds left. The Buccaneers hit the extra point and would end up winning the game 17-16.