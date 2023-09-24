Saints lose Carr, blow 17-point lead in loss at Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The New Orleans Saints lost quarterback Derek Carr to a shoulder injury and then lost a 17-0 lead in a loss at Green Bay Sunday, falling to the Packers 18-17.

A 48-yard field goal try by Brad Grupe with just over a minute to go went wide right, sealing the loss.

The Saints didn’t move the ball a lot when Carr was in the game but they didn’t move it at all once Jameis Winston took over until the final drive, where he positioned them for the final field goal attempt. The defense gave up two huge pass interference penalties in a drive that put the Packers within striking distance.