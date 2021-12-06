Two more key Saints sidelined - Report

Defensive end Cam Jordan was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list; wide receiver Deonte Harris suspended three games.

NEW ORLEANS — When it rains, it pours. The bad luck for the New Orleans Saints just continues to persist.

ESPN's Field Yates reported on Monday afternoon that All-Pro defensive end Cam Jordan has been placed on the NFL's COVID-19 reserve list, after a positive test result.

Jordan is vaccinated, so all he would need is two negative tests to ensure his return.

Additionally, Yates reported that wide receiver Deonte Harris has been suspended three games by the NFL for violating the league's conduct policy. The suspension stems from an offseason DUI arrest in Maryland this past July.

The Saints currently sit at 5-7, third in the NFC South amidst the worst losing streak they've ever faced in the 15 years under the tutelage of Sean Payton. Their week 14 opponents, the New York Jets, have fared even worse, sitting at a rather atrocious 3-9 record through 12 games.