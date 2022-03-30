Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins retiring

Jenkins was drafted by the Saints in 2009 and won two Super Bowls over the course of 13 seasons.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are losing yet another recognizable face.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins has announced his retirement from professional football in a newly released interview with former NFL defensive back Ryan Clark.

Jenkins was drafted by the Saints in 2009, and won Super Bowl 44 with the team in his rookie season. Jenkins then joined the Philadelphia Eagles as a free agent in 2014, and won Super Bowl 52 with the Eagles in 2018.

Drafted 14th overall by the Saints in 2009, Jenkins went on to have an extremely productive career as a defensive back.

Jenkins won two Super Bowls in his career; one with the Saints in his rookie season in 2010, and one with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. He also earned All-Pro honors twice, in 2010 and 2015, and was named to three Pro Bowls, in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

Aside from his high productivity as a player, Jenkins has been known for his longevity and leadership on and off the field. He started 191 games of a total 199 in his career, and at one point had one of the league's longest iron man streaks, playing an absurd 2,651 consecutive snaps. From the midway point of the 2013 season to his retirement, he only missed one game, which was due to COVID. Between 2014 and 2019, Jenkins never played less than 92% of snaps while with the Eagles, and played an almost unbelievable 99.04% of defensive snaps while with the Saints in 2020.

Jenkins compiled 1,044 tackles, to go with 21 interceptions and 11 fumble recoveries, while scoring seven defensive touchdowns in his career.