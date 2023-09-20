Saints: Marcus Maye suspended 3 games

Maye will be eligible to return to the Saints' active roster on Monday, Oct. 9, following the team's Week 5 game at New England.

NEW ORLEANS — ﻿New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Maye has been suspended for three games for violating the NFL Policy on Substances of Abuse.

Maye will be eligible to return to the Saints' active roster on Monday, Oct. 9, following the team's Week 5 game at New England.

His suspension is related to a 2021 DUI arrest. Without Maye, the Saints may have to lean on rookie Jordan Howden.

The 2-0 New Orleans Saints will go on the road this Sunday to play against the Green Bay Packers.

#Saints safety Marcus Maye suspended for next three games. Will be eligible to return Week 6 following the team’s road game against the New England Patriots. https://t.co/k9qS9xE3jO — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) September 20, 2023