Saints, Mayor Cantrell have 'productive' meeting about bringing back fans

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are working with New Orleans leaders to get fans back in the stands for home games.

According to NewOrleans.Football reporter Nick Underhill, team president Dennis Lauscha and other Saints staff members met with Mayor LaToya Cantrell, Ochsner epidemiologists and city health officials to discuss a phased plan to bring back fans.

According to Saints spokesman Greg Bensel, the meeting was "productive."

"We all agree that the priority is to make sure our city's residents and our fans are safe and not to regress from the progress that has been made," Bensel said. "We look forward to providing our fans more information shortly."

Reports began surfacing earlier this week that the Saints were exploring the option of playing games at Tiger Stadium, where LSU has already played with approximately 20,000 fans.

Cantrell previously said that she is not opposed to the Saints playing games at LSU's Tiger Stadium for the time being because she said the city isn't ready to host 20,000 fans in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at this time.