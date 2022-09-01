Saints top Falcons 30-20

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints will miss the playoffs for the first time in five seasons. They did their part in their season finale with a 30-20 victory over the Falcons but the Rams were unable to lend a helping hand as they lost to San Francisco 49ers in overtime.
"Obviously, the other game didn’t go the way we wanted. Proud of this group. I thought we fought hard and fought hard all season," said Sean Payton.
Trevor Siemian replaced Taysom Hill halfway through the second quarter.
"He (Siemian) came in and did a good job. Threw some touchdown passes. He played well," said Sean Payton.
Hill looked as sharp as he has all season throwing the ball, completing 7 of 9 for 107 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game with what head coach Sean Payton told the TV broadcast crew was a Lisfranc injury.
Alvin Kamara led the way on the ground rushing for 146 yards and catching two passes for 16 yards.
The Saints defense was dominant once again forcing two fumbles and picking off Matt Ryan once.