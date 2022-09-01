Saints top Falcons 30-20

"Obviously, the other game didn’t go the way we wanted. Proud of this group. I thought we fought hard and fought hard all season," said Sean Payton.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints will miss the playoffs for the first time in five seasons. They did their part in their season finale with a 30-20 victory over the Falcons but the Rams were unable to lend a helping hand as they lost to San Francisco 49ers in overtime.

Trevor Siemian replaced Taysom Hill halfway through the second quarter.

"He (Siemian) came in and did a good job. Threw some touchdown passes. He played well," said Sean Payton.

Hill looked as sharp as he has all season throwing the ball, completing 7 of 9 for 107 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game with what head coach Sean Payton told the TV broadcast crew was a Lisfranc injury.

Alvin Kamara led the way on the ground rushing for 146 yards and catching two passes for 16 yards.