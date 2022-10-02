Saints missing 5 starters against Vikings

Alvin Kamara joins the list of starters slated to miss Sunday's game in London.

NEW ORLEANS — Alvin Kamara will not play in Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings in London, according to a report from NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill.

Kamara has been battling a rib injury that he suffered in Week 1. This will be the second time in three games he's been inactive.

In Kamara's absence, running back Latavius Murray has been elevated from the practice squad. Murray previously played with the Saints in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

Kamara joins a list of inactive starters that includes quarterback Jameis Winston, wide receiver Michael Thomas, guard Andrus Peat, and defensive back Marcus Maye. Quarterback Andy Dalton will get the start in Winston's place. Reserve running back Tony Jones Jr. and tight end Nick Vannett are also inactive.

The Vikings, meanwhile, are almost as healthy as possible. Defensive back Andrew Booth Jr. will be the only starter the Vikings won't have Sunday. Tackle Vederian Lowe, defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo, interior offensive lineman Chris Reed, and linebacker Luiji Vilain are also inactive.

The Vikings currently sit at 2-1 this season and enter Sunday's game off a come from behind win against the Detroit Lions last week. The team is currently averaging just short of 20 points per game.

This will be the first time since Christmas Day 2020 that the Saints and Vikings will face off. Alvin Kamara tied an NFL record with 6 total touchdowns in that matchup.