"Horrible injury luck continues for the Saints" | Kamara, Ramczyk, Armstead out again

Sources tell Ian Rapoport, Saints running back Alvin Kamara will not play Thursday against Dallas, neither will offensive tackles Ryan Ramczyk or Terron Armstead.

NEW ORLEANS — The list of Saints starters to miss the game Thursday against the Cowboys in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans has fans concerned, again.

This will be the third game without key players.

Sources tell Ian Rapoport, Saints running back Alvin Kamara will not play Thursday against Dallas. Neither will offensive tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead.

According to WWTLV Saints analyst Nick Underhill, New Orleans will be without their top players in these positions: Quarterback, running back, wide receiver, offensive right tackle, offensive left tackle, tight end, offensive guard, and kicker

"Horrible injury luck continues for the Saints," Underhill said in a Tweet.

So, Saints will be without QB1, RB1, WR1, TE1, RT1, LG1 and LT1 on offense tonight. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) December 2, 2021

The New Orleans Saints will host the Dallas Cowboys at the Superdome. The kickoff is scheduled for 7:20 p.m. Thursday. The game will be streamed on the NFL Network, Amazon Prime, and on the Saints app. WWL radio will broadcast the game as well at 105.3 FM or 870 AM.

The Saints inactive list will be released before 6 p.m. Kamara, Ramczyck, and Armstead are listed as questionable.

For a full look at the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys Week 13 injury report click here