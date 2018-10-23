NFL power rankings, post-Week 7 edition:

1. Rams (1): They don't have that 'x' designation in the standings yet for officially clinching a playoff berth, but all 24 teams starting 7-0 since 1990 have reached postseason.

2. Saints (3): Secondary's ongoing struggles a little easier to stomach given no defense is stopping opposition running attacks more effectively.

3. Patriots (2): They've scored at least 38 points four weeks in a row. That's bound to get harder if Sony Michel or Gronk are down for significant periods.

4. Chiefs (4): Things that make you go, "Hmm." Kansas City has outscored its opponents by 78 points this season, yet outgained them by a mere 14 yards.

5. Chargers (5): They've won 11 of 14 dating to last season even while enduring the absence of so many key contributors, notably Joey Bosa and, Sunday, Melvin Gordon.

6. Vikings (9): Since losing 12-round decision to Rams, they've been quietly picking up steam while winning three straight. Big game Sunday vs. Saints.

7. Ravens (6): Props to Justin Tucker for falling on his sword after first career PAT misfire. Also, replay shows wind totally blew that kick off target.

8. Steelers (7): Would you trade for Le'Veon Bell considering he hasn't even graced a practice field in nine months? And the vacation rolls onward.

9. Redskins (11): Slow and steady wins the race. No team averages more time of possession per drive (3:04) for a rare "3 yards and a cloud of dust" outfit.

10. Panthers (13): We hope you guys don't break Christian McCaffrey, who was playing an insane 95.2% of Carolina's snaps entering Week 7 action.

11. Packers (12): Hope y'all enjoyed your break. Next up, a visit to the unbeaten Rams, followed by a far easier tilt with the twice-beaten Patriots in Foxborough.

12. Bengals (8): Since entering NFL in 2011, Andy Dalton and A.J. Green are oddly comfortable on Thursday nights (4-3). Other prime time slots? Just 2-12.

13. Eagles (10): They're not running ball effectively, they're not winning turnover battle with any regularity, and now they can't close. Time to worry.

14. Falcons (16): Perhaps no team needed bye more than this one. Atlanta gets chance to heal a bit but must play six of nine on road on other side of break.

16. Seahawks (17): Grieving club emerges from bye to face teeth of schedule. Next five opponents currently .500 (Detroit on Sunday) or better (other four).

17. Texans (18): Deshaun Watson not only driving bus for new AFC South leaders, he's taking 12-hour bus trips to get his battered body suited and booted.

18. Cowboys (19): New No. 1? Amari Cooper has averaged 46.7 receiving yards per game this season. Dallas' Cole Beasley is averaging 3.3 yards more.

19. Lions (23): Matthew Stafford threw 22 passes Sunday, second fewest of his career in a game he completed. He threw 21 in the other, also a Detroit win.

20. Dolphins (14): DeVante Parker just latest player who sure doesn't seem to enjoy playing for Adam Gase, who's "incompetent" ... per Parker's agent.

21. Buccaneers (26): They've rushed for four rushing touchdowns this season but have only gotten one from an actual running back (rookie Ronald Jones).

22. Browns (20): After going into overtime four times, one shy of the single-season record, a team that's basically played an extra game bound to wear down.

23. Titans (24): We applaud Mike Vrabel's guts as he determines what his team does well. Derrick Henry (3.3 ypc), Brian Orakpo (0 sacks) doing little well.

24. Jaguars (21): Maybe they should relocate to London. Jags have won three in a row at Wembley Stadium, where they'll take on Philadelphia in Week 8.

25. Jets (22): How can we expect consistency from a team that's worn four different-colored facemasks in seven weeks? (Only premium analysis in this space.)

26. Broncos (25): Von Miller and rookie Bradley Chubb are coalescing into pass rushing duo GM John Elway envisioned, their 14 sacks tops among teammates.

27. Colts (27): Indianapolis is 2-0 this year when Andrew Luck's sidearm fires 31 times or fewer. When he uses it more than 40 times? Yep, his team is 0-5.

28. Giants (31): They didn't play like a team that's dead in the water Monday. They also didn't play like a team that understands basic game management.

29. Bills (28): How to sum this up? Buffalo has scored 81 points for the entire season. Kansas City has put up 85 points ... in its past two games.

30. Cardinals (29): Welp. They're about to face the only team they've beaten, maybe the only team they'll defeat all year. Come on down, San Fran.

31. 49ers (30): Sunday was first game they've lost by more than two scores. It seemed inevitable bottom would eventually fall out for snakebitten team.

32. Raiders (32): Most teams utilize their bye week to rest and recover. Others trade their No. 1 wide receiver and shut down their No. 1 running back.

15. Bears (15): Mitch Trubisky is glad we only obsess over pass efficiency, not run efficiency. (FYI, shortest distance between two points is a straight line.)

